On April 9, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all of the state’s schools to remain shuttered for the remainder of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes now are conducted remotely.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy talked to local school superintendents about how school districts are coping with the dramatic changes to their daily routines.

On the agenda: how teachers are handling being apart from their students, and how students are handling the loss of routines, school traditions, friendships and in-person interactions with their teachers.

It will be a wide-ranging discussion on this unprecedented challenge for schools, educators, parents and students – not just a logistical challenge, but an emotional one.

The superintendents taking part are Brian Bliss of Solanco School District; Mike Bromirski of Hempfield School District; Robert Hollister of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Mike Leichliter of Penn Manor School District; and Damaris Rau of the School District of Lancaster.

