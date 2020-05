Lancaster County's Board of Commissioners is hosting its first weekly press conference since 13 Republican county officials moved Lancaster County into Gov. Wolf's 'yellow phase' last Friday.

The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this post, as well as on LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook page.

Among those in attendance will be Congressman Lloyd Smucker, State Sen. Ryan Aument, Mayor Rod Redcay, Brooks Turkel of UPMC Pinnacle and the Board of Commissioners.