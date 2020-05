The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners is hosting a press conference today at 11 a.m. to update residents on Lancaster County's process toward curbing COVID-19 and reopening.

In attendance will be Dr. Ripchinski, CCO at Penn Medicine LGH, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace, House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler and county commissioners.

The livestream will be in this story, and on LancasterOnline's Facebook page, when it starts.