The Lancaster County commissioners are hosting a press briefing to talk about the medical and economic impact of COVID-19 in the county.

Those in attendance are commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D'Agostino, as well as Dr. Michael Ripchinski from Lancaster General Health, Ed Hurston, the county's emergency medical advisor, and Congressman Lloyd Smucker.

Commissioner Craig Lehman and Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace were not in attendance, though they were invited, Parsons says.

The conference started at 11 a.m. and is livestreamed on LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook page and in this article.

