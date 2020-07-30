The Lancaster County commissioners hosted a press briefing this morning to talk about the medical and economic impact of COVID-19 in the county.

Those in attendance were commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D'Agostino, as well as Dr. Michael Ripchinski from Lancaster General Health, Ed Hurston, the county's emergency medical advisor, and Congressman Lloyd Smucker.

Commissioner Craig Lehman and Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace were not in attendance, though they were invited, Parsons says.

The conference started at 11 a.m.

The 45-minute briefing, which included a time for questions, touched on the local allocation of federal recovery funds, the decreasing average age in Lancaster County of new COVID-19 patients, and plans for reopening schools.

Like the others, Smucker was supportive of reopening schools in the fall, while acknowledging the safety concerns and logistical challenges.

“We should be moving to open. I think we can do that safety, and students need to be there,” Smucker said.

Officials also addressed Gov. Tom Wolf’s July 16 decision to slash the allowable occupancy at restaurants from 50% to 25% state wide to limit the spread of the disease.

“Why are we doing this, and why are we doing it in counties that are doing very well,” Parsons said about Wolf’s restrictions on restaurants. “This is not acting with a scalpel, this is acting with a machete and doing it with the whole state. We need to be better than this.”

