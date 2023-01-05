Ahead of the PA Farm Show, which will kick off this Saturday, officials unveiled the this year's butter sculpture for the show.

The theme of this year's PA Farm Show is “Rooted in Progress” to honor the deep roots of agriculture in Pennsylvania heritage, and the significant pivots farmers and their families make to continue to adapt to changing markets, consumers, climate, and resources.

The 1,000-pound butter sculpture follows that theme.

Watch the livestream from LNP|LancasterOnline below, or if you're using our mobile app, visit the LNP|LancasterOnline Facebook page to watch.

The butter sculpture features a multi-generational dairy farm family gathering together, featuring three family members of different ages, as well as a young cow. A young girl holds a sapling while an older man points to an old, well-established tree.

A large keystone, the symbol for Pennsylvania, sets the background for the sculpture.

Philadelphia-based food sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton created the sculpture. Land O' Lakes donated 1,000 pounds of butter for this year's PA Farm Show butter sculpture.

This is not Victor and Pelton's first PA Farm Show butter sculpture; photos on their website date back until at least 2015.

Victor thanked the "hard working dairy farmers in Pennsylvania" for making the sculpture possible.

"It's a very proud tradition to honor the hard-working dairy farmers in the state of Pennsylvania, and the products they produce," Pelton said. "I hope you enjoy the sculpture."

Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding stressed the importance of dairy in Pennsylvanians' lives, honoring the past and looking forward to the future of dairy.

"You will see the roots of progress" throughout this year's PA Farm Show, both obvious and not, said Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said.

He also commended Victor and Pelton for their work on the sculpture.

"They take this sketch and they bring it to life. I always admire that they can walk up here and stand up straight ... and talk about this sculpture," Redding said.

Last year's sculpture followed the theme "harvesting more, together."

This year's Farm Show runs Jan. 7 through Jan. 14, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The exceptions are Sunday, January 8, when the show runs from 8 a.m. to 8 pm., and Saturday, Jan. 14, when it runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.