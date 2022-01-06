Ahead of the PA Farm Show, which will kick off this Saturday, Russell Redding, the secretary of the Department of Agriculture, joined other leaders in the dairy industry to unveil this year's butter sculpture.
This year, the theme is "Harvesting More," and the sculpture honors the work of Pennsylvanian farmers. The farmers are also accompanied by a dairy cow. More than 1,000 pounds of butter was used in the creation of the sculpture.
The PA Farm Show will run from Saturday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 15 with the theme of "Harvesting More," a play on 2021's theme of "Cultivating Tomorrow."
"It is only natural to harvest after you cultivate," said Redding in a September press conference.
A detail of the butter sculpture is seen at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span.
The 2022 butter sculpture is revealed inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, right, shakes hands with artist Jim Victor at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span.
Philadelphia-based artists Jim Victor, left, and his wife Marie Pelton watch during the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This is the couple's 14th year creating the butter sculpture together.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding speaks before unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span.
Philadelphia-based artists Jim Victor, left, and his wife Marie Pelton speak before the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This is the couple's 14th year creating the butter sculpture together.
Philadelphia-based artists Jim Victor, left, and his wife Marie Pelton speak before the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This is the couple's 14th year creating the butter sculpture together.
The 2022 butter sculpture is revealed inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span. This year's theme is "harvesting more, together."
Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, right, shakes hands with artist Jim Victor at the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span.
Philadelphia-based artists Jim Victor, left, and his wife Marie Pelton watch during the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This is the couple's 14th year creating the butter sculpture together.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding speaks before unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The sculpture weighs more than 1,000 pounds and was created over a 14-day span.
Philadelphia-based artists Jim Victor, left, and his wife Marie Pelton speak before the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This is the couple's 14th year creating the butter sculpture together.
Philadelphia-based artists Jim Victor, left, and his wife Marie Pelton speak before the unveiling of the 2022 butter sculpture inside the main hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This is the couple's 14th year creating the butter sculpture together.
The unofficial start of the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show began with the unveiling of this year's butter sculpture, honoring the work of farmers across the state.
Recently, Redding urged potential visitors to think about the risks of attending this year's PA Farm Show, as the event is not requiring masks or vaccinations.
"For individuals who are concerned about their personal health or have family members or colleagues who are particularly vulnerable, this is not the year to attend," Redding said at a press briefing Monday.
There will be free masks and sanitizer for guests and vendors at the Farm Show, Redding said. The Pennsylvania Department of Health will also be in attendance to give out flu shots, as well as first, second and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.