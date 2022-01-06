Ahead of the PA Farm Show, which will kick off this Saturday, Russell Redding, the secretary of the Department of Agriculture, joined other leaders in the dairy industry to unveil this year's butter sculpture.

This year, the theme is "Harvesting More," and the sculpture honors the work of Pennsylvanian farmers. The farmers are also accompanied by a dairy cow. More than 1,000 pounds of butter was used in the creation of the sculpture.

Watch the livestream from LNP|LancasterOnline below, or if you're using our mobile app, visit the LNP|LancasterOnline Facebook page to watch.

The PA Farm Show will run from Saturday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 15 with the theme of "Harvesting More," a play on 2021's theme of "Cultivating Tomorrow."

"It is only natural to harvest after you cultivate," said Redding in a September press conference.

Recently, Redding urged potential visitors to think about the risks of attending this year's PA Farm Show, as the event is not requiring masks or vaccinations.

"For individuals who are concerned about their personal health or have family members or colleagues who are particularly vulnerable, this is not the year to attend," Redding said at a press briefing Monday.

There will be free masks and sanitizer for guests and vendors at the Farm Show, Redding said. The Pennsylvania Department of Health will also be in attendance to give out flu shots, as well as first, second and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

For more information about the 2022 PA Farm Show, visit farmshow.pa.gov.