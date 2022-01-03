BuckCarDrop011.jpg
A car smashes on the ground during the New Year’s Car Drop at Buck Motorsports Park in Quarryville on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

 Andy Blackburn | Staff Photographer

The New Year’s Eve celebration was smashing Friday night at Buck Motorsports Park near Quarryville.

As part of the park’s Eve of Destruction New Year’s event, a car was dropped 200 feet to crash onto the ground at midnight, triggering festive fireworks to mark the transition to 2022.

A video was posted on social media showing the car drop. It's a little foggy but after the crowd counts down, the car can be seen crashing down to the ground.

Check out the video below:

New year comes in with a bang, and crash, at Buck Motorsports [photos]

A car drop is an appropriate way to mark New Year’s at an attraction where people sometimes gather to watch vehicles smash into each other on purpose, and always to watch some high-horsepower motorsport entertainment.

Throughout the day, the celebration at the park included live music, kid’s activities, food vendors, monster truck rides and an evening demolition derby.

Zane Rettew, 34, and his wife, Lindsey, 35, bought bought the popular southern-end venue from longtime owner Mike Hoff, 73, and his wife, Joyce, 69, in November for $1.6 million.

Rettew himself was a monster truck driver best known for his truck "Stinger."

