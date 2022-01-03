The New Year’s Eve celebration was smashing Friday night at Buck Motorsports Park near Quarryville.

As part of the park’s Eve of Destruction New Year’s event, a car was dropped 200 feet to crash onto the ground at midnight, triggering festive fireworks to mark the transition to 2022.

A video was posted on social media showing the car drop. It's a little foggy but after the crowd counts down, the car can be seen crashing down to the ground.

Check out the video below:

Zane Rettew, 34, and his wife, Lindsey, 35, bought bought the popular southern-end venue from longtime owner Mike Hoff, 73, and his wife, Joyce, 69, in November for $1.6 million.

Rettew himself was a monster truck driver best known for his truck "Stinger."