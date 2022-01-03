The New Year’s Eve celebration was smashing Friday night at Buck Motorsports Park near Quarryville.
As part of the park’s Eve of Destruction New Year’s event, a car was dropped 200 feet to crash onto the ground at midnight, triggering festive fireworks to mark the transition to 2022.
A video was posted on social media showing the car drop. It's a little foggy but after the crowd counts down, the car can be seen crashing down to the ground.
Check out the video below:
A car is prepared during the New Year’s Car Drop at Buck Motorsports Park in Quarryville on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
A car is raised to 200 feet during the New Year’s Car Drop at Buck Motorsports Park in Quarryville on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
A car smashes on the ground during the New Year’s Car Drop at Buck Motorsports Park in Quarryville on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
The spectators watch the New Year’s Car Drop at Buck Motorsports Park in Quarryville on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
A car is prepared during the New Year’s Car Drop at Buck Motorsports Park in Quarryville on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
A car is raised to 200 feet during the New Year’s Car Drop at Buck Motorsports Park in Quarryville on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
A car smashes on the ground during the New Year’s Car Drop at Buck Motorsports Park in Quarryville on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
The spectators watch the New Year’s Car Drop at Buck Motorsports Park in Quarryville on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Zane Rettew,
34, and his wife, Lindsey, 35, bought bought the popular southern-end venue from longtime owner Mike Hoff, 73, and his wife, Joyce, 69, in November for $1.6 million. Rettew himself was a monster truck driver best known for his truck "Stinger."
