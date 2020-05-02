At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy will lead a discussion about the COVID-19 numbers and what they tell us about the pandemic in Lancaster County.

Joining the discussion: county Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni; Josh Parsons, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners; Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace; and Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin and Marshall College.

Please watch the discussion on LNP | LancasterOnline and the LNP+LancasterOnline Facebook page.

