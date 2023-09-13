Before the pandemic, Eagle Disposal was a company David Miron would recommend to his neighbors.

The service was exceptional, he said. Eagle employees who stopped by his house in Manheim Township once a week to collect his trash and recycling were timely and friendly.

Miron said he once set out a pile of boards and wood to be collected, not realizing that township rules made him responsible for disposing of the materials separately. But the Eagle workers took the boards anyway.

That was the kind of service an Eagle customer could expect, Miron said.

Three years later, municipal officials and nearby haulers have heard Eagle Disposal customers are jumping ship. Those, like Miron, who remain say they have come to expect service of a much lower quality.

It’s not rare that Miron’s garbage is left to sit out for a few days or the recycling is skipped for a week at a time, he said.

To Miron’s disappointment, the company’s rates have risen dramatically since 2015, when he first started using Eagle. Now, Miron pays nearly $200 more per year for a service he believes isn’t worth it.

He let the problems slide during the pandemic when companies across all industries experienced staffing shortages that resulted in service delays. But with the pandemic recovery well underway, Miron said he’s convinced the main culprit for the downfall of Eagle Disposal is Waste Connections, which bought Eagle a few years ago.

“My sense is that Waste Connections is just a company that buys things because they can, and then they don’t care about anything after that,” he said.

For close readers of The Watchdog, Miron’s story may sound like a broken record. Dozens of customers across the region have complained about service from local haulers owned by the company.

Missed pickups have resulted in trash piling up. Residents have complained about the smell of rotting trash and the wild animals drawn to piles of garbage. One Ephrata Township neighborhood went nearly a month without a pickup.

Meanwhile, Texas-based Waste Connections is thriving. Last month, the company reported taking in more revenue than it previously predicted, and the company continues to acquire smaller disposal companies like Eagle.

Waste Connections says many of those companies are doing just fine, saying problems like the ones in Lancaster and surrounding counties are the result of local market conditions.

‘Connect the dots’

Waste Connections describes itself as the third-largest solid waste company in North America with 23,000 employees and $17 billion in assets. An August report noted the company took in over $7 billion in revenue last year.

The company was founded in 1997 and has expanded rapidly since, growing its market share every year. Waste Connections owns well over 100 hauling and landfill companies across 44 states in the United States and Canada, with eight in Pennsylvania.

“We have always maintained that this is a local business, and regardless of our size, we are committed to ensuring that we are set up to manage it that way, as we believe human capital is critical to our success,” Waste Connections President and CEO Ronald Mittelstaedt said during an August investors call.

The company first purchased Eagle Disposal and its then-owner, York-based Penn Waste, in 2019. Many customers say that’s around the time they first experienced service disruptions.

“If you try to connect the dots, timing wise, it would seem to be those issues,” said Denver Borough Manager Michael Hessien.

Last month, a slew of resident complaints nearly convinced borough officials to revoke Eagle Disposal’s license, which would have meant residents could no longer contract with the hauler.

Hessian said Eagle Disposal management offered a list of solutions to improve service, and officials are keeping a close eye on pickups before making a final decision.

The problem isn’t isolated to Eagle Disposal.

Mount Joy Township just renewed its contract with Penn Waste, though Manager Justin Evans said the company’s service has changed a lot since 2019. Disruptions became more frequent and customer response times slowed down. Service is worse now than it was in the pandemic, Evans said.

Waste Connections acquired Chester County-based hauler A.J. Blosenski last fall, after which customers began complaining about poor service. A July article by The Pottstown Mercury reported the company neglected to pick up garbage for weeks in Chester, Berks, Montgomery and Lehigh counties.

Industry-wide challenges

Waste Connections has attributed service breakdowns to hiring problems that affect more than just trash haulers.

“Hiring challenges are not unique to our company. The waste industry is competing with other industries for drivers … including shipping, logistics, and food and grocery delivery services. All of these industries surged during the pandemic, taking candidates away from the waste industry,” spokesperson Amanda Moley said via email.

Waste Connections currently lists a handful of open positions for drivers and loaders at its various regional haulers, though applications don’t list the company applicants would work for. A majority of listings are based in Manchester, a Penn Waste location, though a handful are out of Honey Brook, where both Eagle Disposal and A.J. Blosenski are based.

One of the few local haulers that is owned by Waste Connections and has not experienced setbacks is River Valley Disposal, Inc., based in Columbia.

River Valley customers have posted positive comments to its Facebook page, in stark contrast to the negative comments on pages maintained by Eagle Disposal, A.J. Blosenski and Penn Waste.

Moley would not disclose salary information for positions across its local haulers, saying hiring, pay and benefits differ in each market. She added that Eagle Disposal and A.J. Blosenski employees received raises after Waste Connections acquired the companies.

An A.J. Blosenski employee who spoke to The Pottstown Mercury on the condition of anonymity confirmed staff members were given pay increases. The hiring problems, he said, stemmed from more aggressive safety compliance by Waste Connections that resulted in a number of employees being fired. The company told LNP it prioritizes safety in the workplace.

Lawmaker wants answers

Miron has stuck with Eagle Disposal through the recent lows because of the costs associated with switching to a new hauler. Namely, purchasing new totes for his trash.

If the problem gets worse, Miron said he might consider taking the plunge.

Another customer could use his pull to put more scrutiny on the company. State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery County, is an A.J. Blosenski customer who, like Miron, became dissatisfied with service after Waste Connections entered the picture.

Ciresi, who sits on the House consumer protection committee, said he spoke privately with company officials last week as he weighs whether to convene hearings. He’s adamant he wants to see the company improve service and issue refunds.

“I’m of the opinion that we need to give them an opportunity to hear what they have to say, but they also need to do what’s right for the people,” Ciresi said.

Notice any problems?

