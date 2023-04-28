Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority CEO Robert Zorbaugh plans to retire at the end of next year from his position, where he manages waste for 840,000 residents in Lancaster and Dauphin counties.

The authority, which announced Zorbaugh’s retirement plan this week, has hired a consultant to begin a search for a successor.

Zorbaugh, 62, became CEO in 2019. He said his planned retirement fits the timeline he gave board members when they appointed him. Announcing it in advance, he said, gives them an opportunity to prepare for the transition.

“People have time to digest that, and know that there’s a well-thought out process that is going to be executed in order to find the next CEO,” he said

Zorbaugh first started working for the authority in 1990, as a construction inspector at the authority’s Frey Farm Landfill in Manor Township.

As CEO he took over a project to expand the landfill vertically, which will allow the landfill to continue providing capacity through 2038.

During his tenure the landfill maintained its 30-year-plus streak of having no violations from the Department of Environmental Protection.

Zorbaugh oversees the landfill and the authority’s $104 million annual budget, as well as its other facilities, which include a transfer station on Harrisburg Pike, waste-to-energy facilities in Conoy Township and Harrisburg, and the authority’s drive-through hazardous waste disposal facility. The authority has 108 employees.

In his time as CEO the authority raised its per ton rate for household trash by about 20 percent. Zorbaugh said the increases were needed to continue expanding the Frey Farm landfill and to fund maintenance on the waste-to-energy plants. Combined, they cost the authority about $17 million per year. Inflation has also affected fuel and labor costs.

At the same time, revenue from the waste-to-energy plants has decreased. In 2017, a power purchase contract which guaranteed annual revenue expired. Energy sales are now subject to market fluctuations, he said.

“We had a history of very flat rates for 25 years, but a lot has changed in our business,” he said.

To find a new CEO, the authority has hired Scott Snyder of Samaritan Counseling Center, who has experience filling executive positions at other organizations in the county. Zorbaugh said he expects the search will focus on internal candidates, but also possibly others from outside the organization.

“We have some very talented executive-level management personnel,” he said.