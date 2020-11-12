East Cocalico police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Kaleel Vinson, 31, of Breinigsville, Lehigh County, was charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations after she crashed into two vehicles and continued driving shortly after midnight on Aug. 24, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.10%.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

STEVENS: Shane E Fackler, 34, of Denver, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he hit a woman in the eye Oct. 28, police said. The victim also had cuts on her arm.

New Holland police

FLEEING POLICE

NEW HOLLAND: Angel Raspaldo, 44, of Mountville, was charged with fleeing to elude police, theft, driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person and six traffic offenses after he led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Nov. 5, police said. Raspaldo turned off his headlights and drove toward opposing traffic, causing a car to go off the road, police said. He had a suspended license and a warrant for burglary, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

BURGLARY

MARIETTA: Manuel Roldan Rodriguez, 46, was charged with persons not to possess firearms, burglary, theft and criminal trespass after he was identified in a surveillance video entering a house on North Gay Street on Oct. 27 and taking two firearms and $350 in quarters. Rodriguez allegedly stole a 32-caliber revolver and another firearm, police said. One of the firearms was recovered.

ASSAULT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Thomas A. Smullen, 50, was charged with aggravated assault and ethnic intimidation for allegedly spraying wasp and hornet spray into the face of a victim and repeating a racial slur as the victim was trying to get out of his vehicle, police said. The incident happened Oct. 21 at Musser and Donegal Springs roads.

