The sentencing of Gregory Dow, an East Hempfield Township man who sexually abused four girls for years at his Kenyan orphanage, has gained international attention.

The Washington Post interviewed Margaret Ruto, a Lancaster County nurse who grew up in Kenya. Ruto tipped off the FBI after learning that Kenyan police were searching for Dow on charges of assaulting girls at his orphanage in Boito.

"I was meant to know about this," Ruto said to the Washington Post. “And I was meant to do something about it.”

Ruto traveled to Kenya and talked to girls who told her their stories of abuse. They told Ruto about how they had "matchsticks" put in their arms — later to be recognized as a birth control implant to prevent the victims from becoming impregnated, according to the Washington Post.

It was Ruto's tips to the FBI that led to the evidence to charge Dow and "hold him accountable for the monstrous abuse he perpetrated on his victims," said William M. McSwain, the U.S. attorney at the time in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, in a statement to The Washington Post.

Dow, 61, pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.