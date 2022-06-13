A Washington borough woman died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash over the weekend, according to a Manor Township Police Department release.

The crash happened at 8:29 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Penn Street, Washington Boro Saturday evening, according to a Manor Township Police Department release. Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni identified the motorcyclist as Heather R. Gower.

The release did not specify how the crash happened, but added officers performed life-saving measures until Gower was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.