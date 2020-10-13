The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office was expected to release photos and a 911 recording Wednesday at a news conference to announce its findings on whether a Lancaster city police officer was justified Sept. 13 in fatally shooting a man who charged at him with a knife.

Ricardo Munoz, 27, dropped to the ground and died within minutes of the fatal shots after he came out of his Laurel Street home wielding a knife. The officer, who authorities have not identified, went to the home for a domestic disturbance call.

Body camera footage that police released captured the deadly confrontation.

The 11:30 a.m. news event is for credentialed media only, but LancasterOnline will stream the presentation live.

Angry and sometimes violent protests erupted in downtown Lancaster after the shooting, leading to multiple arrests.

Muñoz’s family have said they had been calling to get help for the young man, who had a history of mental illness.