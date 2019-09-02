Was Lancaster County Central Park once a landfill? Why do gas prices vary city to city? [We the People]

LancasterOnline is answering your questions through We the People, a public-powered journalism project.

"Was the Lancaster County Central Park really a landfill at one time? If so, how did it become a park and is there any environmental hazard?"

Yes. At least, partially.

According to Paul Weiss, Lancaster's parks and recreation administrator, there once was a landfill that took up around 30 acres of Lancaster County Central Park.

Previous reporting by Sunday News reporter Jon Rutter showed that the former Lancaster County Sanitary Landfill operated until 1968.

The landfill was not lined or capped, so rainwater is able to permeate through the meadow, draining remote areas of the park, Weiss told LNP + LancasterOnline.

This is not a environmental safety hazard, however, Weiss said. The leachate, or the water that has passed through the landfill, gets tested yearly by third-party labs to ensure that no contaminates are going into the waterways.

"It's suitable as a natural area," Weiss said. The meadow that grows overtop is home to several types of native wildflowers.

Weiss the landfill-turned-meadow is a good example of "taking something undesirable and revitalizing it for the public."

The former landfill is under the highest point in the park, near the garden plots.

Question submitted by Mikey H.

Gas prices in Elizabethtown are typically 20 cents more than the surrounding area. What makes the cost so much higher here?

As of right now, average gas prices between Elizabethtown (2.59), Lancaster (2.60) and Lititz (2.60) are negligible, according to GasBuddy.

But, prices in E-Town are more expensive than the average prices in areas like Mount Joy (2.50) and Marietta (2.49).

What causes the fluctuation in station-to-station gas prices is complicated.

It could be additional delivery costs to more urban areas, or it could be due to gas station owners setting their own prices, according to HowStuffWorks. There is no solid answer.

In general, Pennsylvania has some of the highest gas prices because of the gas tax, which is 58.7 cents per gallon, according to Energy.gov.

This is the highest gas tax in the United States; Oregon is in second place with 49.5 cents per gallon. In Pennsylvania, cities and towns don't have a local gasoline tax.

Question submitted by Timothy R.

