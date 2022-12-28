An 18-year-old died Saturday after his vehicle struck a pole in Salisbury Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Mason Gentry, of Warwick Township, died in a crash around 2:45 p.m. Saturday on Cains Road near Lime Quarry Road.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to a state police news release Wednesday. Police have not released the name of the passenger.

Gentry was traveling north on Cains Road, north of Lime Quarry Road. He exited the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole, overturning an unknown number of times before landing in a field east of the roadway, the news release said.

The coroner’s office ruled Gentry died of multiple traumatic injuries and his death was ruled accidental.