Police are searching for a Warwick Township man who is considered to be "an extreme flight risk and a potential threat to others."

William Phillips, 27, is charged with rape, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and stalking, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

A woman told police Phillips had strangled her and caused other injuries during a domestic dispute along Main Street in Warwick on July 23 at 4:04 a.m., police said. The woman required medical evaluation after the incident.

Police conducted several interviews and made several referrals to Children and Youth Agency and other victim support organizations.

An arrest warrant has been filed for Phillips. Anyone with information concerning Phillips is asked to call 911.

