Police believe a Warwick Township man who in September was found in his basement with multiple stab wounds inflicted the injuries himself.

“The investigation is now concluded with a reasonable degree of certainty with the finding extensive injuries were self-inflicted by the victim with his own course of conduct,” a news release published Monday by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police stated.

Police made the determination according to interviews with more than a dozen people, more than 53 items of evidence, numerous search warrants, electronic evidence and medical records as well as toxicology reports and body cam footage, police said.

The man, 36, was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries on Sept. 9 after officers entered his residence and found a trail of blood leading downstairs. The man, who police described as blood-soaked and unresponsive, struggled to speak and was sitting in a dark room at the bottom of a stairway.

Inside the home, police said, were small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine.

An investigation and interviews determined that the man ingested drugs and inflicted the injuries upon himself, police said.

