A Warwick Township man was taken to a hospital after police say officers found him soaked in blood and unresponsive in his basement Wednesday night after being stabbed multiple times.

Officers with Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday to do a welfare check on a man who never showed up at work.

The man's employer called the police out of concern, police said.

The back door of the house was unlocked when officers arrived, police said. Officers made several announcements that they were there before entering residence.

When officers stepped inside, they saw "blood smears and blood trailing" on various surfaces, police said. Officers found the man a short time later in the basement with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police said that it is an ongoing investigation.

For more Lancaster County news: