A two-alarm fire late Saturday night destroyed a Lititz-area barn and stable.

Fire officials believe the fire at a barn on Erbs Quarry Road near Lititz Road in Warwick Township was an accident.

“We think it was a result of a propane heater too close to combustibles,” Warwick Emergency Services Fire Commissioner Duane Ober said.

No one was injured in the fire and all animals were evacuated. Family and nearby friends were able to evacuate most of the horse and buggies from the structures. Firefighters also rescued a dog from the barn and a horse from the stable, Ober added.

The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. and took about one hour to get under control. The Lititz Fire Company was the primary respondent, with 10 other fire companies aiding the response.

Firefighters were out at the scene for five hours, because of the complications of farm fires, Ober said.

“When you have a barn with sheet metal roofs and that collapses in and covers up other small fires, it just takes a while,” Ober added.