A Warwick Township woman was charged Tuesday after more than 100 cats were removed from her home in poor health, according to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Jaime Grow, 44, was charged with nine misdemeanor counts of animal neglect and 187 summary counts of animal neglect after veterinarians found numerous respiratory and ear infections, dental diseases and cases of malnourishment, matted fur and dehydration in the cats, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

At least one of the cats was later euthanized by veterinarians after it was found to be “mentally inappropriate” and blind, and another cat had emergency surgery due to a uterine infection, police said.

SPCA first began investigating Grow in June after having received an anonymous complaint of animals being horded at her residence in the 1100 block of Pine Hill Road, according to the affidavit. Cats were found at Grow’s residence with matted fur, bloody or green nasal discharge and ailments to their eyes.

Grow’s residence had a “foul odor,” with dirt or fecal matter covering walls and the carpet appearing stained with cat urine, according to the affidavit. Grow’s bedroom “smelled most potent of cat urine” and had two separate litters of kittens.

Two separate feline mothers with litters of kittens were found in Grow’s bedroom, with two young kittens having died, SPCA said.

A total of 107 cats were removed from the residence, SPCA said.

The animals were taken to Pennsylvania SPCA Headquarters where they were examined by veterinarians, according to the affidavit.

Grow will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Edward A. Tobin on March 16, court records show.