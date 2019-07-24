A Warwick Township woman tried to blame her 3-year-old son for injuring her 5-month-old son, including breaking the infant's thigh bone, according to police.

But a doctor at Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey who specializes in child abuse said the broken femur had to have been caused by an adult twisting the leg, according to Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department.

And the four fractures to the infant's knees would also have to have been made by an adult, the doctor said.

After initially sticking by her story, Alicya Bingham, 19, suggested in a follow-up interview with police that "something might have happened when she was sleep deprived and doesn't remember," according to charging documents.

Bingham, of the 2000 block of Main Street, Lititz, was charged Monday with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree felony. She was being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $250,000 bail.

The infant's injuries were discovered March 3, when Bingham and the child's father took him to UPMC Lititz, according to police. She said she noticed the injuries when she was changing him and said she believed the 3-year-old caused them by dropping him on carpeted floor.

The infant was then taken to Hershey, where he was also diagnosed with a several-week-old broken shin and knee fractures.

Police interviewed the 3-year-old, who didn't admit to picking his brother up or causing the injuries, police said.