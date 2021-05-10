A Warwick Township man posted videos of himself on social media leading police on a high speed chase, racing and violating numerous traffic laws while riding on his motorcycle, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Officers were able to track him down through the very channels he used to share those videos and charge him accordingly.

Remy Muriel Joseph Delmotte, 21, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer; altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates; recklessly endangering another person and 10 traffic violations.

Videos posted to Delmotte’s YouTube and TikTok accounts show him running stop signs, reaching speeds of up to four times the legal speed limit, weaving through traffic and driving under farm equipment while riding his modified Honda DBR 600 RR motorcycle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Delmotte does not have a motorcycle license, according to police.

Delmotte also posted videos of himself taking part in street races where he drove in excess of 100 mph, reaching peak speeds of 140 mph in a 35 mph zone in Penn Township, on April 15 and May 20, 2020, according to the affidavit.

Delmotte claimed on his TikTok account, @remy_rr, that his speedometer had once shown him reaching top speeds of 163 mph, though he estimated that his actual fastest speed was about 155 mph, police said. In another video posted to YouTube, Delmotte can be seen taking both hands off of the motorcycle’s handlebars while traveling 100 mph in a 35 mph zone on South Penryn Road.

Numerous videos on Delmotte's TikTok account were flagged for depicting unsafe actions.

Officers spotted Delmotte performing wheelies while weaving in and out of traffic in the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike on May 15, 2020. Delmotte then led police on a high-speed chase when they attempted to pull him over, reaching speeds of about 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the affidavit. Delmotte later posted TikTok videos of the incident, writing “Bike is more fun and you don’t need to follow traffic laws.”

Delmotte can be seen in the videos on his social media accounts looking at police who were in pursuit and racing past other vehicles, police said.

Investigators later found the videos on TikTok and were able to trace the account to Delmotte, according to the affidavit. The videos have since been deleted.

Delmotte frequently commented on his videos about how he does not stop for police, has no registration plate or a forged registration plate and drives recklessly, police said.

Delmotte claimed in a video posted to the TikTok account in July 2020 that the bike has since been sold for “personal reasons.” The account has not been active since December 2020.

Authorities had received numerous complaints about Delmotte and were also provided a picture of his motorcycle, which had a forged registration plate that said “RUN THIS” and included an image of a hand giving a middle finger gesture, police said. Delmotte also modified the bike’s exhaust to increase its volume.

Delmotte specifically posted on TikTok that the fake plates were his, also writing “FYI, I don’t have a plate, I’m not from the area I ride in, and also if you don’t crash and you get home you don’t have to worry about anything,” according to the affidavit.

Delmotte will face a preliminary hearing on June 16 before Judge Edward Tobin, court records show.