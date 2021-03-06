Editor's note: This article has been updated with the list of charges Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the man will face. Police initially released the man's age and address incorrectly; this article has been updated.

A Warwick Township man is facing multiple felonies following an hours-long standoff with police that ended early Saturday morning, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

The 53-year-old man is facing charges of reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, simple assault and discharging a firearm in an occupied building after he fired at least two shots during the standoff, police said in a news release Saturday.

The man, whose name has been withheld by police until he can be arraigned on charges, was taken into custody without further incident following a successful negotiation, police said. He remains under observation and is not able to be released from medical care to appear before a judge.

The incident, which began in the late evening hours of Friday, started as a domestic dispute at the man’s residence in the 300 block of Creekside Lane that escalated to the point that there was an assault and threats, police said. Two occupants fled the residence and called 911 at 10:25 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that the man was armed with multiple firearms and was going to start shooting when he saw officers, police said. Officers assigned to the perimeter reported that several shots were fired inside the residence.

The man surrendered to police at 3:40 a.m. Saturday after several hours of negotiation with CIT-trained officers with Northern Lancaster County Regional police and the Lancaster County SERT team, according to the news release.

No injuries were reported in the standoff, police said. The man is undergoing an evaluation in a hospital-based facility.

Officers from the Lititz Police Department assisted during the standoff, police said.