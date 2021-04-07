A Warwick Township man has been charged after he was seen on video forcing a man to apologize at gunpoint for criticizing his driving, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Albert John Musser Jr., 68, was charged with assault, terroristic threats and a concealed firearm violation after pulling the handgun on a man and woman in the 1000 block of Elbow Road on April 6, threatening to shoot the man, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The man told police he and his female companion had yelled at Musser when they saw him speeding along Union House Road, according to the affidavit. Musser then put his truck in reverse and backed up about 75 yards to argue and fight the two, at one point reaching for his glove box while stating he had a firearm.

Musser drove away from the confrontation, but returned several minutes later in a different vehicle, this time with a semiautomatic pistol he pointed at the pair, police said.

Musser threatened to shoot the man unless he apologized for criticizing his driving, an event which the man and woman captured on video, according to the affidavit. Musser told the man “next time I’ll just pop you” before driving away.

Officers later found the gun in Musser’s glove box with a loaded magazine, police said. Musser told authorities he does not have a license to carry a concealed weapon.

A preliminary hearing for Musser has not been scheduled, court records show.