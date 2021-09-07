A Warwick Township auto repair shop issued hundreds of fraudulent vehicle inspection stickers for months without performing safety inspections, according to state police.

Robert “Jerry” Carter Jr., 56, of East Petersburg, was charged with tampering with records or identification, recklessly endangering another person, fraudulent or deceptive business practices, tampering with public records and information, theft by deception, violations of use of certificate of inspection, violation of requirement for issuance of certificate of inspection and four counts of violation of department regulations.

Carter, the inspector and owner of JC’s Auto at 31 Owl Hill Road, issued 899 state Certificates of Safety Inspection to vehicles without actually performing the safety inspection between Jan. 2 and Aug. 5, said state police Trooper First Class Josh Whiteside.

Investigators with state police’s Vehicle Fraud Investigations Unit and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation presented undercover vehicles to the garage for inspection which were never examined, police said in a news release. The stickers were nevertheless issued to the vehicles without a physical inspection ever taking place.

Investigators also conducted physical surveillance of the garage, watching Carter from afar using binoculars and a video camera in an undercover vehicle, Whiteside said.

The garage’s inspection records were then seized during a search warrant on Aug. 5, according to the news release. PennDOT also revoked the garage’s ability to perform additional vehicle inspections, pending the outcome of PennDOT proceedings.

The garage was found to not be in compliance with inspection regulations, having a cluttered inspection area, maintaining fraudulent records and lacking tools to perform vehicle inspections, “all of which is further evidence the garage was not inspecting vehicles to ensure that it was mechanically safe for highway operations,” police said.

Attempts to reach a representative at the garage for comment Tuesday were not immediately successful.

A preliminary hearing date for Carter has not been set. Carter has not been taken into custody, Whiteside said.