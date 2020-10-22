When: Warwick online board meeting, Oct. 20.

What happened: Superintendent April Hershey updated board members on how schools have been functioning during the pandemic. She said cases have remained low and been spread out.

The numbers: In the eight weeks since the district reopened for in-classroom instruction, there have been 11 reported cases of COVID-19. Two cases are currently active and in quarantine. The district has been consulting with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and local Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health offices. It was determined that it was not necessary to close schools.

Contact tracing: Individuals who were in contact with those with the virus have all been contacted and are required to quarantine at home and away from others for 14 calendar days and may not attend school in person during this time, Hershey said.

What’s next: Hershey said the district would continue to remain vigilant and would consider closing a school if a significant outbreak would occur and they were advised to do so.

Also: Hershey praised staff members in all six schools, noting that they have been vigilant in keeping classrooms clean and disinfected throughout the school days. She said they have gone beyond the call of duty to keep students safe during the pandemic.

Quotable: “Our Warwick staff members are our heroes,” Hershey said.