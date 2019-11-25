Warwick School District is giving back to the community one year after two students died and another was seriously injured from an Oct. 25, 2018, crash.

Warwick's first "Warwick Strong Day" on Monday will feature acts of kindness at each school.

"The love and support shown to our Warwick family over the last year has been unending and boundless and shown in big and small ways," Warwick Superintendent April Hershey said. "It is important for us to recognize and honor that support by giving back to this amazing community who surrounded us with such love."

Events include a food drive at the high school, community door decorating contest at the middle school and various acts of service at the elementary level: students making "thank you" banners and artistic bouquets for local first responders, holding donation drives for Make a Wish and Paws for Warwick, and participating in service projects for Lititz Community Chest, Moravian Manor and St. Paul's child care.

"We intend to make this a yearly tradition to celebrate our Warwick Strong community by showing acts of kindness, providing community service and reciprocating love to our community," Hershey said.

Jack R. Nicholson, 16, and Meghan Keeney, 17, were killed in last year's crash outside Warwick High School. Rylan Beebe, 17, was seriously injured.

Debra Slaymaker-Walker, 64, of Mount Joy, faces a slew of charges including two counts of criminal homicide, two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

She has been on house arrest with electronic monitoring since being charged in December.

