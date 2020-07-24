What: Warwick school board meeting, July 21.

What happened: More than 60 people attended the virtual meeting, which focused on the new school year, scheduled to start Sept. 1 and end June 8. Superintendent April Hershey reported that the district would post its instructional plans on its website July 23. Also, in a letter to families Hershey will explain each of the options. During the following week, families will be surveyed to choose the option that works best for them. There also will be guidance on transportation options for those students who will be attending in-person classes.

Quotable: “This is all based on the best thinking at this time,” Hershey said, adding that guidance is ever-changing, based on new information from health experts.

The plans: Hershey provided an outline July 23 of the plans being considered. There will be three basic options, based on the phases of reopening for the county. Lancaster County is currently in the green phase.

Option 1: The first option is the Warwick Option, which provides face-to-face education in the school. All safety measures would be taken to protect the safety of students and staff in the schools, such as face masks, face shields, social distancing and frequent cleansing and sanitizing. This option would take place in the yellow and green phases. In the red phase, students would receive virtual instruction at home from Warwick staff.

Option 2: A second option is the Warwick Virtual Pandemic Option, with instruction provided by third- party teachers, rather than district teachers. Regardless of the phases, education would remain virtual.

Option 3: A third option is one that has always been available to students, which is homeschooling.

Another option: Available only to those already enrolled in Warwick Virtual Academy, an alternative provides online instruction provided by Warwick staff and third- party instructors. The enrollment window is the start of August and three days into each semester.

Details: Full details of the plans are available at warwicksd.org.

Quotable: “Our ultimate goal is to have all of our students and staff on campus and in school for learning and activities as soon as it is safely possible,” Hershey said. “We continue to plan for that scenario as well as other less ideal situations if they are needed.”

Mascot: Hershey addressed the issue of the Warrior mascot, which was the subject of a letter from Donald Gallagher, a local citizen and founder of Warwick Bright Torch. Gallagher had suggested this is the time to consider changing the logo and name in keeping with changes to team names like the Washington Redskins. Hershey said his letter has sparked conversation on an ongoing issue, and went on to say the district welcomes the input and honors his request for consideration in the matter, However, discussion from both sides of the debate will have to wait a while, she said, as safely reopening schools needs to be the priority over the next few months.