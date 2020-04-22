When: Warwick school board meeting, April 21.

What happened: In its first online meeting during the COVID-19 state of emergency, the board adopted the proposed 2020-21 general fund budget totaling $77.2 million, keeping the millage rate at 16.37.

Quotable: “There will be no tax increase for this coming year,” said Nathan Wertsch, the district’s chief financial officer.

COVID-19: Superintendent April Hershey said the entire school district was pulling together during this unprecedented time. She thanked educators, parents, students and the community for efforts to overcome the unique challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming events: Hershey noted that events such as prom and commencement are being evaluated to see how they might be handled if the state is still shut down at their scheduled times. Graduation is set for June 9, but at this point no decision have been made. Hershey said a special Lights On celebration will honor the graduating seniors. On May 20, the stadium lights will be illuminated to support the Class of 2020.

Meals: Hershey said that since the start of the school closure, the district has been committed to serving meals to its students. Volunteers have been providing meals for about 600 students, providing five breakfasts and five lunches at each distribution for each child. Signup is required and can be accessed at warwicksd.org under the link Food Sign-Ups and then Meal Sign-Ups.

Next meeting: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.