Kelly Testa supported Warwick School District’s plan to add an athletic field house near its high school, an idea the district has tossed around since 2009.

Then came the potential price tag.

“The price is outrageous,” Testa, 43, of Warwick Township, told LNP. “I had no idea we had access to that kind of money.”

The district this spring proposed the field house — featuring locker rooms, restrooms, concession stands, storage areas, bleachers and ticket booths — for an estimated project cost of $7.1 million.

Additional options include a new track, additional parking, a turf hockey field and resurfacing the football field, which, together, could cost up to $3 million.

The field house was proposed after the Lancaster-based RLPS Architects conducted a districtwide feasibility study.

The school district has since hosted several public forums and focus groups to discuss the study, in which architects also recommended renovations to Warwick High School and Beck and Kissel Hill elementary schools.

Those in the Warwick community, however, are still demanding answers. The district, critics say, hasn’t done enough to alleviate their concerns over the proposal, prompting school officials to schedule a public meeting Aug. 6 to clear the air.

“Next week’s meeting is an informational meeting which will recap the progress on the feasibility study,” district spokeswoman Jackie Yanchocik said in an email. “This will include the renovations to the three buildings and an update will be given on where the district stands with the field house.”

The plan, she added, is “still in the design phase.”

LNP sent several questions intended for a district administrator, such as chief financial officer Nathan Wertsch or Superintendent April Hershey, but Yanchocik said one wasn’t available.

Testa, whose daughter attends the high school, is among the critics who question why the money isn’t being used elsewhere — like to stem vaping and vandalism in the high school bathrooms, she said.

The district, she added, should hire more counselors for the guidance department, which is “overworked and understaffed.”

“Investing this much money is really sending the message that Warwick puts athletics above all else, and it’s really starting to get old,” she said.

The field house conflict comes after school board members were chastised in June after they proposed raises for administrators for how they responded to last year’s tragedy in which two high school students died in a car crash.

They eventually scrapped the plan.

Robert Fitz, a retired Warwick Township resident, told LNP he questioned whether now was the right time to propose a costly facilities upgrade.

“The community is still unsettled going back to the June meeting, so I think there’s an element of mistrust at this point,” he said.

After the June controversy, Warwick residents created a social media page, titled “Warwick Transparency Foundation,” to become more attuned to the board’s decisions.

Fitz and Testa are two of the group’s 174 members. Both said they’ll be at next week’s meeting.

“All I’m trying to do is become a more informed taxpayer,” Fitz said.