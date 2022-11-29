Attendees at a meeting organized by Warwick Parents for Change on Tuesday criticized Warwick School District’s definition of gender and library books they said contain inappropriate sexual content.

Approximately 50 parents, community members and clergy gathered in the Warwick Township building, where they were handed a folder containing titles of what the group considers inappropriate books, a chart comparing biblical to social-justice worldviews and the district’s definition of gender.

Mark Mueller, a member of Warwick Parents for Change, sent invitations to the meeting in early November. In the invitation he wrote that the group has searched in vain for local clergy and church leaders to step forward to intervene in the education of Warwick students.

Under Warwick’s educational equity policy, students who identify with a gender or genders that do not align with their sex at birth are to receive equal access to education and fair treatment. Additionally, the district allows parents to opt children out of access to books the parents deem inappropriate. Three efforts to remove books outright have failed.

Both the Reverend Matt Lenahan of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron Borough and the Reverend Angie Hammer of St. Paul Penryn in Penn Township attended the meeting with four other religious leaders. Lenahan previously told LNP | LancasterOnline that he was attending in opposition to the group’s goals. At least three other religious leaders spoke during the meeting.

Mueller said there was a lot of blowback over what would happen at the meeting Tuesday, and one man on social media said he resented Mueller for trying to “impose a Christian worldview on the public school system.”

“I'm trying to advocate for reality, and if reality comports with Christianity, then, yeah, you can say that I am advocating for a Christian worldview,” said Mueller, who later in the meeting said Christian principles were being replaced with “wokeanity.”

In the first hour of the meeting commentary came mainly from concerned parents and community members, but relatively few clergy members spoke up. LNP | LancasterOnline left the meeting while it was still in progress to meet its 9 p.m. print deadline.

A man who identified himself as Nate Myer, a pastor at Chiques Church, opened the meeting with what he called a devotion that referenced the biblical Book of Ezekiel and its call to be “watchman.”

“What that’s saying to me is that as a person, or as a leader, as a parent, it is important for us to sound the warning when we see danger coming, when we see things that are not what God would be approving of,” Myer said.

Myer said he and his wife, Veronica, sent their five children through the district’s schools but never paid attention to what was going on in the district or attended a single school board meeting.

“But then COVID came and masking and social distancing,” Myers said.

He then got involved in “looking what else was going on in schools” and heard someone read from a book at a school board meeting — he did not identify it — and said he was “absolutely flabbergasted that that kind of language would be in a book” in school.

Deb Rutter, who said she did not have children in the district but went to a lot of schools as a Navy child, said children were being “brainwashed.” Rutter said she and her husband are both taxpayers in the district.

“Never once did I have a history teacher telling me that the Pilgrims came over here so they can enslave people,” Rutter said. “You are the parents. You have the right to determine what your kids are going to read. You have the right to straighten your child out if they come home and tell you that I'm a bad person because I'm white. That is totally and completely unfair to that child.”

Ann Pyle, who spoke after Rutter, questioned the organization’s mandate.

“Is it to rewrite what’s going on in the schools?” she asked. “To set up a new curriculum?”

“That would be great,” an audience member interjected.

Pyle said she ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for school board three times, and “voted these people in because I thought they could do a good job.”

Pyle said if she doesn’t like what is being done, she can “fix it at the ballot box.”

Pyle also questioned why with more than 1,400 students in the district, only seven children, to her understanding, had opted out of reading certain books.

“If those books are so detrimental to their education and their future life, why aren't more parents opting out? That to me is parental control,” Pyle said.

Justin Kratzer, an administrator of Warwick Parents for Change’s Facebook page, said not a lot of parents know about opting out and that record numbers of families were pulling their children from the district.

Kratzer accused the district of not following its code of conduct and policy, saying by not doing so, it was putting children in jeopardy.

He also read the district’s definition of pornography, suggesting that some of the books the group was concerned about were pornographic.

One woman said it was ironic that children could read books containing “the F-bomb” yet would be punished for saying it.

Warwick School District physical education teacher Michael Brown said in the meeting he feels like the public school system is worse now — as he plans to retire this June — than when he started teaching 30 years ago.

“I don't know what to do,” Brown said. “I need help from the churches. I need help from pastors. I need people to tell me. I know and feel like this is wrong what we're teaching the kids. I feel like gender identity and all this stuff is wrong, but every time you make that conversation or have that conversation … the blowback I get is that you're teaching Christian principles.”

In response to that, the Rev. Ken Miller of St. Paul’s Evangelical Congregational Church in Warwick Township, said the problems parents were citing go beyond the local school district.

“You’ve got the wrong target,” Miller said.

Warwick Superintendent April Hershey, Miller said, is a “good Christian woman” and does what she can within a system that is “handed to her.” And the Bible, he said, cannot be used to prove or disprove arguments over certain issues.

“What you really need to do especially on some of these gender and change issues is follow the science,” Miller said. “We don't have to be looking for enemies around every bush. What we do have to be doing is praying not only for our friends and neighbors who happen to be teachers and administrators of the school district, but we need to be praying for things that are happening on a much broader scale of national scale.”