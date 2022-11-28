A group of Warwick School District parents is trying to recruit local church leaders to join its effort combating what it describes as “woke curriculum” and library materials that “debauch and deflower.”

It’s not clear exactly how many church leaders received the invitation from Warwick Parents for Change to the 7 p.m. Tuesday planning meeting in the Warwick Township building at 315 Clay Road in Lititz.

Copies of the invitation sent to two church leaders were forwarded to LNP | LancasterOnline by Kayla Cook, a leader of the Warwick United group which formed last year to push pro-mask and COVID-19 mitigation measures. The two church leaders who received the invitation did not respond to requests for comment, but each invitation had the same text and was sent under the name of Mark Mueller, writing on behalf of Warwick Parents for Change, which has a private group with 703 members on the social media platform Facebook.

“These kids, our kids, your kids, have lost the realization of who they are as being created in the image of the Living God,” Mueller writes in the invitation. “Instead, they are being redefined by socially determined labels, reduced to mere products of race, sex, and ‘gender identity.’ These children and youth are also being denied the period of innocence traditionally afforded to those of a tender age as woke curriculum and library materials debauch and deflower impressionable eyes and minds.”

The nearly 4,000-student district, based in Lititz, offers a procedure allowing parents or guardians to opt their students out of access to library books they deem inappropriate. Three efforts to ban books from the district's libraries have failed since 2021.

Under Warwick’s educational equity policy, students who identify with a gender or genders that do not align with their sex at birth are to receive equal access to education and fair treatment. Accepting genders that do not align with a student’s birth at sex has sparked negative reactions from several Warwick community members, including Mueller, at school board meetings in the last year.

In the invitation, Mueller writes that Warwick Parents for Change has gathered to intervene on behalf of students who have been “traumatized” and “targeted” by a “social justice movement.” The group has been attending school board meetings and working together for over a year now, Mueller writes.

“We have been successful in bringing much to light, but there is much work to do,” Mueller writes in the invitation. “We have looked in vain for local clergy and church leaders to step forward as well as to represent biblical truth and the Lordship of Jesus Christ, to interpose as well for the next generation.”

Mueller did not respond to a request for comment.

LNP | LancasterOnline contacted the Warwick Parents for Change Facebook group and received a written social media response from administrator and Warwick parent Justin Kratzer, who said he’s not an organizer of Tuesday’s event. Kratzer did write, however, the intent of the meeting is to increase awareness of issues within the district.

Rev. Matt Lenahan of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron Borough didn’t receive an invitation to the meeting but plans to attend and object to the group’s goals. Lenahan learned of the meeting from a fellow pastor who received an invitation.

Lenahan is stepping forward in part due to his involvement in Power Interfaith, a statewide, faith-rooted racial and economic justice organization.

“I am concerned that they intend to organize churches to disrupt, defame, and undermine our public school,” said Lenahan, a parent of three Warwick students. “This is not based on a real, local issue exclusive to Warwick's curriculum. This is part of a national agenda, from the Christian and political right, to foment a hostile take over of education. They have decided that the public school is unacceptably anti-American and un-Christian. Nothing has happened at Warwick to suggest that this is true.”