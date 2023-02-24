Warwick Middle School students on Tuesday won the grand prize at the DiscoverE 2023 Future City Competition in Washington, D.C., beating out top thousands of students around the globe.

The Future City competition is a STEM — which stands for science, technology, engineering and math — challenge that gets students to design and plan solutions to urban sustainability issues.

Michael Smith, Future City student adviser and gifted support teacher at Warwick, said this is the school's second consecutive grand prize and third overall, making them the winningest team in the 31-year history of Future City.

"It's a pretty wonderful thing to have happen," Smith said. "These kids are incredible. No one worked harder at this competition."

Future City requires students to brainstorm ideas on how to solve city problems, which change each year. This year's prompt: climate change.

Students were asked to choose an impact from climate change and design a solution that was innovative and adaptable with one mitigation strategy to keep their residents healthy and safe. Warwick competed against 60,000 students across the globe, including Egypt and China.

Warwick's team designed their model after Odesa, Ukraine, 100 years from now, inspired by the nation's ongoing war with Russia. The design featured an artificial coral reef growing on sunken Russian ships, a climate cleaning solution. Other features of the city include aeroponic, or soilless, farms that grow produce for citizens, an energy-generating wave park and a manufacturing plant using natural fuels, replacing chemical fuels to create zero-emissions cement.

The team concluded its presentation saying, "Odesa celebrates not simply the repulsion of military imperialists, but the victory over world climate change."

The grand prize included a trip to U.S. Space Camp and $7,500 for the school's STEM program. They also won the in-competition prizes of Best City Presentation, Best Land Surveying Practices, Most Sustainable Food Production System and Best City Model.

The team also got to present their model at the Ukrainian Embassy on Wednesday, taking the group to meet some of the people negotiating with the United States and Ukraine over war issues. Student presenters were eighth grader Sam Esterbrook and seventh graders Kensi Courchesne and Reese Shelley.

"I'm thinking to myself, do my kids understand what's happening right now?" Smith said. "They're presenting our lives from our little town of Lititz, Pennsylvania, to these diplomats, who are and have been over the last year negotiating with diplomats in our country to send arms to Ukraine in the biggest story in the world."

Smith said people have asked him to share the secret to the team's success. His answer: hard work.

"A big, big part of it truly is, it's a lot of work," Smith said. "It's hundreds of hours of work, and, of course, when you're successful, there's motivation."

Smith said the team is already planning for next year, with many new students looking to join the team.

"I couldn't be prouder of these kids and feel blessed to have this opportunity." Smith said. "I feel very fortunate to be where I'm at and be able to be part of this."

Warwick Middle School 2023 Future City Team Warwick Middle School 2023 Future City Team Seventh grade • Stephen Ashton • Leah Brownsberger • Maya Buchanan • Charlie Cox • Liam Daecher • Carter Geesaman • Oliver Maljovec • Camryn McCormick • Reilly Naymik • Lily Rivera • Reese Shelley • Capri Shoemaker • Carly Spade • Kayla Stuckey • Aliyah Tyson • Norah Walton • Ben Witmer • Izzy Wolfe • Daniel Wood Eighth grade • Reid Anderson • Ian Boltz • Henry B. Browne • Ben Carlson • Kayla Gockley • Auguste Johnson • Nula Mellett • Soren Miller • Aaron Morgan • Jack Musser • Cody Rodgers • Tristan Smith • Rivers Smoker • Axel Stauffer • Travis Stuckey • Leah Turnbull • Ronan Zee