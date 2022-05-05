A 14-year-old Warwick Middle School student was charged with threatening to use weapons of mass destruction and making terroristic threats on Thursday.

Lititz Borough Police said in a news release they responded to a report that "a student had communicated a threat to commit a crime of violence towards the school population" around 11:15 a.m.

After charged were filed, the juvenile was released to their parents and and will be summoned into court.

Sgt. Stephen Detz said police were unable to release further details. A message left with a school spokesperson was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.