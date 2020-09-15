An individual at John Beck Elementary School in the Warwick School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

District administration notified families in a letter Tuesday.

Warwick joins Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Donegal, Conestoga Valley and Elizabethtown Area school districts, as well as La Academia Partnership Charter School, with cases of COVID-19.

Conestoga Valley High School, which has three reported cases, and Donegal Intermediate School, which has two reported cases, are closed to students this week.

"Our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by this," Warwick's letter states. "To preserve each individual’s right to privacy, no further details are able to be provided. Please know that the District is taking every possible step to mitigate the risk to our school community."

People who were in close contact with the individual who tested positive have been advised to quarantine for two weeks, the letter states. Students or staff who return to school will be screened by the school nurse upon their return.

The district also continues to "rigorously clean and disinfect all buildings" in accordance with its health and safety plan.