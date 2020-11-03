Warwick High School will close to students through the rest of the week after a spike in COVID-19 cases, district administration announced in a letter to families Tuesday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for your and your family," the administrators said. "With the unpredictability of the virus, we continue to encourage families to have plans in place should we have additional closures."

Warwick has reported eight total COVID-19 cases among students or staff at the high school this fall. Five are active, and two of those required additional quarantines for close contact.

The outbreak is believed to have originated outside of school.

"Based on positive cases and additional probable cases of COVID-19, it appears as though individuals from our Warwick High School family who have been together both on and off campus may be spreading the virus," the letter states. "These days are needed to separate our school population to slow and/or stop the spread."

The letter added: "It is for this reason that we continue to ask that you and your families follow the CDC guidance on wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large and small group gatherings outside of your family where there is potential for spread. This is the only way we will be able to return and keep our doors open to provide face to face instruction and all other activities."

Besides the shift to online learning for three days — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — the closure will cancel all practices or open gyms for high school sports through Friday. The girls' varsity soccer game on Wednesday is also canceled, and the varsity football game originally scheduled for Friday will be moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.

Parents can reserve three days of meals for their children by completing this form.

Warwick High School is the second school to announce a closure this week. Conestoga Valley High School students will also learn virtually until Monday.

More than 160 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County public schools so far this fall. Warwick has reported 21 total cases, including eight at the high school.