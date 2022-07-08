A Warwick High School math and technology teacher was named this year’s Exemplary Computer Science Educator in Pennsylvania for his contributions to expanding the computer science field for all students.

Jeffrey Wile won the award at the 2022 #CSForAllPA Summit in late June. He was selected from a pool of three finalists, which included Heather Hedderman of the Wattsburg Area School District and Elizabeth Woods of the Indiana Area School District, according to a Warwick School District news release.

All three finalists spoke as part of a panel discussing their work in advancing computer science opportunities within their respective districts and communities. Wile, for example, started a new regional Computer Science Teacher Association chapter that helped computer science teachers connect to learn together and from each other.

“Reflecting over the past several years, I am thrilled with how far our computer science program at Warwick has grown and how Warwick students have taken advantage to learn computing skills in my classroom,” Wile said in the news release.

Yet he attributes much of his success to his colleagues, the Warwick School District administration, the community and the Warwick Education Foundation.

As part of the application process, Wile had to be nominated and provide letters of recommendation from supervisors, colleagues and other character references.