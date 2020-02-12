Morgan Hackart has had enough of hearing Warwick High School students use homophobic slurs.

He started noticing it more frequently last year, when another student called him a derogatory term in class. The 17-year-old senior told the teacher, who then went to administration. The student was pulled from the classroom.

“Every day walking down the hallways, you hear homophobic or racial slurs just being thrown at people,” Hackart, who is transgender, said.

So on Wednesday morning, Hackart and a dozen other students walked out of class to call attention to hate speech that, Hackart said, happens far too often at Warwick.

The students, some of whom were members of the school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance, walked out around 11:20 a.m., the beginning of the school’s first lunch period. Many wore duct tape on their mouths and some carried signs as they exited the high school’s main entrance.

“Hate speech in Warwick??? (It’s more likely than you think)” read one student’s sign. “School should not be a place of fear or hate,” another read.

“Give us some respect” and “#WhatAboutUs” were two others.

LNP | LancasterOnline intended to cover the walkout, but when a reporter and photographer arrived, Warwick administrators asked them to move across the street, off district property. Warwick’s media plan states press isn’t allowed on school grounds “unless invited by the administration,” Superintendent April Hershey said.

As for the walkout, Hershey said Wednesday afternoon that the district didn’t have a specific comment because the students’ concerns weren’t yet known.

“As with any issue, we encourage open dialogue with students and allow for student voice to be hear in a multitude of ways,” she said. “We will be working closely with the students to resolve their concerns.”

A reporter spoke with Hackart Tuesday evening, a day before the protest. He said minority groups such as the LGBT community feel “very secluded” at times in school. The walkout, he said, was meant to make their voices heard by the administration.

Asked if he was worried about potential repercussions for walking out of school, he said speaking out was more important than any punishment.

“My track record is much less important than making an overall change in the upcoming classes and all of the people who feel like they don’t have a voice,” he said.

This isn’t the first reported case of hate speech at Warwick. In 2007, newspaper records show, at least 12 white students at Warwick High School allegedly harassed minority students by using racial epithets and throwing trash at them. It later became known as the "Redneck Row" incident.