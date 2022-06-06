Most students prepare for writing a graduation speech by simply reflecting on their years in high school. Warwick senior Joshua Fackler prepared by going through 65 years of Warwick High School history.

Fackler spoke during Warwick’s commencement ceremony at Calvary Church on Monday night, which celebrated 331 graduates.

During his time at Warwick, Fackler, for a class project, went through every yearbook since 1957. This included reading and typing the names of the 20,000 Warwick alumni. Fackler’s research made him uniquely equipped to comment on the “Composition of a Warrior,” the title of his commencement speech.

“Then it hit me like a ton of Google Classroom emails,” Fackler said. “Warwick Warriors can not be defined by just one single meaning. The Warrior spirit is not one thing, characteristic or idea. It is the ability to choose one’s path.”

Each year, Warwick High School hosts try-outs for seniors to speak at graduation. In addition to Fackler, seniors Kendall Eby, Jonah Lenahan, Alexa Wenger and Theo Lance were given the privilege to address their class.

Eby, the first to take the stage, based her speech on the frequently quoted line from the movie “Forrest Gump”: “Life is like a box of chocolates.”

“Congratulations to the Warwick Class of 2022 for being the most resilient and grateful people I know,” Eby said. “We’ve made it through this crazy box of chocolates that life has given us, together.”

Lenahan’s speech addressed the difficulties of attending high school during a global pandemic — but he pointed out some silver linings, too. Lenahan said the Class of 2022 had to face the hardships of the world early, but learning that “the world itself is bittersweet” has left Warwick seniors in a better position to enter it.

Wenger then made her remarks to her fellow classmates. Using her running experience, Wenger related life to running a mile in four laps on the school’s track.

“All you’ve done the first three laps is set yourself up for the fourth,” Wenger said. “Today, we cross into lap four.”

High school Principal Kristy Szobocsan announced the valedictorian, Wenger, and salutatorian, Gavin Clausen, following the commencement speakers.

After the diplomas were awarded, class President Theodore Lance assumed the role of a film director, describing to the audience the “Warwick Class of 2022: A story told by film.”

“The final shot of this video would show our graduation caps flying in the air,” Lance said. “And as the camera fade to black, the text on the screen would read, ‘To be continued.’”