A Warwick High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after claiming to bring an explosive device on campus, according to Lititz Borough police.

The 15-year-old student, whose name was not released, claimed on social media that they had a bomb in their backpack that would explode in five minutes, police said in a news release. Another student who saw the message immediately reported it to a Warwick School District staff member around 8:37 a.m.

Police and school district officials locked down the school’s campus as they investigated the threat.

The student who made the threat was quickly arrested and removed from campus, later being released to their parents, police said. It was also determined that there was no explosive device in the student’s backpack.

The Office of Juvenile Probation charged the student with terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction.

Police emphasized that “at no time was any student, staff member or campus in danger.”

Attempts to reach a police spokesperson for additional information were not immediately successful.