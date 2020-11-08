Warwick High School students will receive virtual instruction on Monday and Tuesday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Since Friday, district officials have added five positive and probable cases of COVID-19 at the high school, according to a letter for parents posted on the Warwick School District's website Sunday.

District officials opted to close the high school to students last week due to the spike in cases.

"Those individuals who are determined to be close contacts are being notified and are required to quarantine at home and away from others for 14 calendar days and may not attend school, school activities or utilize transportation during this time," the letter states. "Currently, there are many Warwick High School students and staff members who are now on quarantine, some of whom had already been on quarantine and have had their time extended."

As of Sunday, the district lists the following active cases of COVID-19 within the district:

- 12 cases at Warwick High School, three of which had no close contact quarantining, with two expiring this week.

- One active case at Warwick Middle School.

- Two active cases at John Beck Elementary.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 at Lititz Elementary, Kissel Hill Elementary or John R. Bonfield Elementary, the letter states. Face-to-face instruction will be in session for all elementary schools and the middle school in the district on Monday and Tuesday.