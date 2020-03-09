A warrant has been issued for the man who stabbed a 73-year-old male last Tuesday on the 100 block of S. Prince St. in Lancaster city, according to Lancaster city police.

Kawan R. Watts, 26, stabbed the male in the shoulder after the male approached him for sitting in the stairwell of the building, according to police.

The 73-year-old sustained injuries to his shoulder and his hands but is expected to recover.

Watts has been charged with attempted homicide, burglary, terroristic threats and possessing instruments of crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police detective Ryan Burgett, 717-735-3412 or email burgettr@lancasterpolice.com.

Tipsters can also call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or text "LANCS" and your message to 847411. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

