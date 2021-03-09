New lights above sewage outfalls in the Conestoga River have been installed to alert the public whenever raw, untreated waste overflows into the waterway from Lancaster city’s sewer system.

“The public should avoid contact with the water during and immediately following an overflow event,” city officials said in announcing the warning system late last week.

That’s because overflowing wastewater can contain high levels of fecal bacteria, according to officials, who said the system overflows about 55 to 65 times in an average year. Those overflows amounted to more than 3.4 billion gallons of discharged untreated wastewater over the past five years, according to city figures.

Now, overflows will be announced to the public through red and yellow lights installed atop the system’s five Conestoga River overflow sites called outfalls, said Christine Volkay-Hilditch, the city’s deputy public works director.

The outfalls enter the river near the Walnut Street Extension of Route 23 in the northeast, along South Broad Street and Chesapeake Street in the southeast, and along New Danville Pike, just north of the city’s treatment plant.

If a red light is illuminated above an outfall, it means that untreated wastewater is actively discharging into the river. Yellow lights will turn on immediately afterward — and remain illuminated for 24 hours — to warn of a recent overflow, Volkay-Hilditch said.

“Both lights mean for the public to avoid contact with the water in the area when they are on,” she said.

Symptom of combined system

The overflows are a symptom of the city’s combined sewer system, which collects both sewage and stormwater in 88 miles of its pipes.

Typically, that water flows through the system to the Lancaster Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant, at the southern edge of the city near Engleside, where it is processed and cleaned before being discharged into the Conestoga River along New Danville Pike.

But there are other times, mostly during periods of heavy rainfall, when the combined volume of stormwater and sewage overwhelms the system. In those cases, overflows can be triggered at one or more of the five outfalls, spewing untreated wastewater directly into the river.

In 2020, the city’s most active outfall discharged overflow water on portions of 71 different days, according to figures shared by Volkay-Hilditch. The least active outfall discharged water on 23 individual days.

That doesn’t mean the outfalls overflowed all day, just that a combined sewer overflow occurred at some point, Volkay-Hilditch said.

“As an example, an overflow that began at 11:45 p.m. on day one and stopped 12:15 a.m. the next day would be counted as two overflow days even though the (combined sewer overflow) event only lasted one half hour,” she said.

Millions of gallons of overflow

Last year, overflows amounted to 572 million gallons of untreated wastewater that was released directly into the Conestoga, which feeds into the Susquehanna River, which leads to the Chesapeake Bay.

Volkay-Hilditch also shared totals for the four previous years, revealing that 514 million gallons were discharged in 2019; 1,190 million gallons in 2018; 451 million in 2017; and 689 million in 2016.

To illustrate the impact weather has on those overflows, she compared 2017’s 451 million gallons to 2018’s 1,190 million gallons. In 2017, the area received about 37.11 inches of rainfall, and in 2018, it received a much higher 62.9 inches, she said.

“It should be noted the typical year rainfall is 39.58 inches,” she said.

In the first two months of 2021, there already have been eight overflow events — four in January and four in February, Volkay-Hilditch said.

The overflows are by design, with outfalls built into the system, the oldest parts of which date to the late 1800s and early 1900s, she said.

“Combined sewers were a common way that municipalities managed their wastewater,” she said, estimating that about 75% of the city’s system is combined, and a more modern 25% is separate.

“As environmental regulations changed over the years, it was mandated that sewers be separate,” Volkay-Hilditch said.

Promised improvements

It is also mandated that Lancaster city officials address their combined system’s overflows, which federal and state regulators consider a source of pollution both in local waterways and those downstream.

And city officials have promised to make improvements as part of a 93-page legal agreement with regulators, Volkay-Hilditch said, adding that work to control overflows has been ongoing for more than two decades.

It’s work that has already led to millions of dollars spent on improvements like large-scale system upgrades and the widespread installation of green infrastructure, including rain gardens full of plants intended to capture and soak up stormwater before it enters sewers.

“Since 2010, the city has implemented 66 green infrastructure projects, reducing the volume of stormwater entering the combined sewer system by approximately 47.3 million gallons,” she said.

The outfall warning lights, which cost $73,509, also were installed as part of that legal agreement, Volkay-Hilditch said.

The lights were installed over a period of several months ending in February. They were activated Friday, city officials said.

For now, it is the only warning system to alert the public about active overflow events, city spokeswoman Amber Strazzo said.

“We are considering social media notifications in the future,” she said.

In the meantime, projects and planning to address the overflow issue continue, Volkay-Hilditch said.

‘Work is proceeding,” she said.