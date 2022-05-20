Six-hundred and six Armstrong Flooring workers in Lancaster County have received notice that they may face permanent layoff June 17 as the company works through bankruptcy and anticipates finding a buyer.

Armstrong filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice with the state Department of Labor & Industry, a requirement under federal law when a company anticipates a mass layoff within 60 days.

The layoffs are not a certainty, according to a message to employees from Armstrong Flooring Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer John C. Bassett.

“While we remain committed to successfully completing our sale process, it is possible that we may be unable to identify a buyer that will both address the company’s debt and also allow us to continue to operate as a going concern,” reads part of Bassett’s message. “If we are unable to find such a buyer, we would be forced to shut down some or all of our operations. Under these circumstances, our legal obligations require us to provide notice that there may be total closures of company facilities commencing June 17 …. We would expect such closures to be permanent and for all company familities to close,” Bassett writes. “If we are unable to avoid closures … affected employees are expected to be separated from employment on June 17, 2022, or within 14 days thereafter.”

However, Bassett’s message also indicates that Armstrong Flooring has “received strong interest from prospective buyers.”

Under pressure from its lenders, and struggling with $317.8 million in debt, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy May 9.

Tentative plans revealed in bankruptcy court would have auction bids for Armstrong assets due June 14 and for a buyer or buyers to close a deal or deals by June 20.

Armstrong’s next bankruptcy court hearing is Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain challenges and pressures from inflation and harsh restrictions from lenders have been blamed as significant factors leading to the bankruptcy. Armstrong Flooring raised prices but couldn’t keep up.

“Simply stated, the company’s increasing costs significantly outpaced its pricing power,” said President and CEO Michel S. Vermette in a bankruptcy filing.

He said the company started to modernize operations and increase profits just before the pandemic hit.

It had “expended significant resources" when the COVID-19 pandemic hit with factory shutdowns, supply chain problems and inflation. It sought loans to stay afloat while pursuing a sale and those loans came with restrictions on how the money could be used and with milestones for a sale deal that could not be reached.