After a chilly weekend, temperatures in Lancaster County are expected to warm up this week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Today will see mild winter temperatures, with a high of about 35 degrees, said meteorologist Dill Gartner. Those high temperatures will continue increasing tomorrow to about 38.

By Wednesday and Thursday, those high temperatures should reach the mid- to high-40s, Gartner said.

Temperatures will again drop back down into the low- to mid-40s on Friday, which could see overnight lows as chilly as the mid-teens.

Overnight temperatures tonight and tomorrow should be in the 20s. Low temperatures should be in the mid-30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first part of the week should be relatively dry, but rain is expected to begin falling Wednesday night, lasting throughout Thursday and into Friday.

Precipitation could include a wintry mix of rain and snow at times, though “details are still unknown at this point,” Gartner said. Some snow is possible Friday.

Any precipitation should taper off sometime Friday. The weekend is expected to be dry.