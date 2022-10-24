Warm weather will make a return to Lancaster County this week.

And aside from a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, county residents should have ample opportunity to enjoy it.

The high on Monday will reach the upper 60s followed by lower 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to National Weather Service in State College. Temperatures will then dip back to the 60s on Thursday and Friday. The lows throughout the week will stay in the 50s.

Light rain could fall in the county starting Monday night through Wednesday, but the chance of rain is less then 50%.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster, according to NWS:

Monday: Partly sunny skies. High: 67

Monday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of drizzle or light rain. Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of drizzle or light rain after 2 p.m. High: 71

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a 40% chance of drizzle or light rain. Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, a 30% chance of showers. High: 72

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 65

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 46

Friday: Partly sunny skies. High: 62

Friday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 45