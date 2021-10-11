Lancaster County should see warmer weather than usual this week, but a cold front over the weekend should bring temperatures down, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures throughout the week should be about 10 degrees above normal for mid-October, reaching the 70s during the day and then dropping into the low-60s or upper-50s at night, said meteorologist David Martin.

The warmer-than-average temperatures aren’t abnormal, not approaching record-breaking levels, Martin said.

Those temperatures will begin dropping Saturday morning, when a cold front moves in. Temperatures over the weekend should drop to a more typical weather for the season, reaching highs in the low-60s or high-70s and lows in the 50s or high-40s.

“It’s pretty good weather for this time of year,” Martin said.

The early part of the week will be mainly dry, with possibly some low clouds, fog or drizzle some mornings. Any weather conditions will likely clear by the afternoons.

Some showers could occur later in the week as the cold front begins to move in Friday or early in the weekend, though widespread heavy rainfall isn’t expected.