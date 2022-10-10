Lancaster County can look forward to slightly warmer temperatures during the days this week and cooler temperatures at night.

The highs this week will generally stay in the mid to upper 60s, according to National Weather Service in State College. The lows will dip to the lower 40s but will top out in the upper 50s on Wednesday night.

Dry weather will start out the week, but the threat of rain will return Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Here's a look at the forecast this week, according to NWS in State College:

Monday (Columbus Day): Sunny skies. High: 66

Monday night: Mostly clear skies, patchy fog after 2 a.m.: Low: 41

Tuesday: Sunny skies, patchy fog before 9 a.m. High: 69

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High: 69

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a 40% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Low: 56

Thursday: An 80% chance of showers after 8 a.m. High: 67

Thursday night: An 80% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Low: 48

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 60

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 40